Time to raise Nevada’s gaming tax to fund state needs

Enough of pouring it on working people through the sales and property taxes

The Las Vegas Strip. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Year after year it is always the same. Not enough money for teachers, police or firefighters and on it goes. Yet we can find $750 million for a football team, money for a baseball stadium and $100 million for English-language learning.

The solution is always the same: Raise taxes on property or sales. Always on the working people.

We have the lowest gaming tax in the world at 6.75 percent, yet no one even suggests raising it. Is that because Caesars, MGM and the others contribute large amounts of money to the state and local politicians? Would that surprise you?

Wise up teachers, police, firefighters and others. The money is in a new gaming tax.