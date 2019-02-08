Tragic case highlights dangers of opioidphobia

In response to your recent story “Las Vegas hospital ordered to pay $43 million to family of dead sickle cell mother”:

The attorney for the plaintiff tweeted: “We alleged a lovely young mother … was fatally overdosed (with Toradol) to avoid treating her pain w/appropriate opioids.”

This is another case of a legitimate chronic pain patient being harmed by ridiculous misapplication of Centers for Disease Control “guidelines’ due to opiodphobia on account of the abusers and diverters, who are a separate category and should be treated as such.