Trump, Democrats and the wall: an analogy

Jason G. Brent Las Vegas
February 5, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Assume the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives believed it was in the best interest of the United States for every American to receive free medical care. So House Democrats stated they were prepared to hold every American hostage and not permit one federal employee to receive a paycheck unless Donald Trump signed a bill providing free medical care to every American.

Two questions: 1) How is this different from what Mr. Trump is now doing? 2) What would be the reaction of Mr. Trump and his supporters?

