Trump immigration comment reflects on all Republicans

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

I’m watching so-called normal conservatives try to run away from Donald Trump’s most recent racist comment by telling us that the president doesn’t represent the majority of Republicans. Baloney. National polls tell us an entirely different story.

The Republican community put Trump in office, and Republicans in Congress keep him there. Donald Trump is what the Republican Party, for better or worse, has become. If Republicans are now suffering buyer’s remorse, the Republican-controlled Congress could change that situation in a matter of weeks.