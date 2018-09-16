Trump ‘protest’ chock full of concerns about CSN

Concerning the College of Southern Nevada professor who shot himself in the arm to “protest Trump,” I am waiting for the gun control protests against his reckless actions by his fellow anti-Trump colleagues.

More importantly, what steps are CSN officials taking to prevent a repeat of this type of incident? They can start by firing this professor immediately. He needs serious mental help and has no business teaching anyone, let alone young adults. What is the likelihood that his curriculum has a political leaning to it? On the other hand, his abilities might be put to good use teaching fellow inmates while he is incarcerated.