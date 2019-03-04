U.S. should stop wasting money on space programs

The International Space Station, photographed from the space shuttle Atlantis, on July 19, 2011. (MUST CREDIT: NASA)

Why does the United States spend so much money on NASA and other space programs? Who cares what is happening a billion miles away when Earth is falling apart right in front of our eyes?

What has the public gotten from the space missions besides pictures and moon rocks? I have never read about a discovery in space that pertains to us now on Earth. And we do not need weapons in space because we have more than enough to blow up planet Earth multiple times over already.

Put the money and resources into saving our planet before trying to figure out if other planets have life on them and how they were formed. Now the president wants to have a military space program. Just another waste of taxpayer money.