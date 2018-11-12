Union puppets win election for Nevada Democrats

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

OK, the puppets of the Nevada unions have gotten their way (“Blue wave blowout,” Wednesday Review-Journal). All Democrats were elected. No thanks to President Donald Trump and his administration for giving union members bonuses, lower taxes and salary increases.

Just keep voting the way those bullying union bosses tell you to vote so they can keep you captive. Members of the SEIU and all the other Nevada puppets (union members) do exactly what the union tells them to: Vote all Democrat.

It’s a damn shame, but you continue to follow their orders.