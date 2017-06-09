United States must take a prudent approach to climate change

Chris Mooney 2015, The Washington Post.

At this time, I have no idea what is in this Paris Accord — and I don’t think many reading this know or even care. Maybe the president is right. Let’s tear this agreement apart and get it right for the American people.

It’s also strange that most people yelling are people with money in the game — the rich, big business and politicians, both local and federal. Let’s face it, global warming is a big business. But you and I pay the bill.

I say let’s look at the facts and the cost of this agreement and get it right. Let’s not get caught up in a Ponzi game to benefit the fat cats of the world and the slick politician who will reach into our pockets, take our money and run.

Let’s take a breath, we have time and few years is not going to matter.