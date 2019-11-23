Unleash the IRS on members of House, Senate, presidential candidates

With respect to a president’s tax returns (Wednesday Review-Journal editorial), it seems to me that a possible solution is to simply employ the massive, all-knowing IRS to do what it is designed to do when tax account questions arise: Audit the entity creating the questions.

I propose a federal requirement for the IRS to audit all candidates for federal office, meaning those running for the House and Senate, as well as presidential and vice presidential candidates. The results would not be released to the public if the candidate is in full compliance. Otherwise, the voters get the down and dirty on those who haven’t complied with the tax laws.

This requirement might have prevented President Donald Trump from running in 2016 and still could knock him out next year — but only if he isn’t right with the IRS. Otherwise, his tax records are kept private, just like those of every other American.

You can bet that — just like term limits — there are countless elected officials who would never support such a measure, as they would likely be out of a job and a career and possibly serving time for tax evasion on their ill-gotten fortunes. It would be worth the expense to audit them all and might result in a purge of the House and Senate, effectively creating term limits where needed. Every time you run, you get looked at again. There’s an incentive to do the right thing