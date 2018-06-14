Victor Joecks is right: A Democratic governor would be disaster for Nevada

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

I read Victor Joecks’ Wednesday column, “We become Nevadafornia with a Democratic governor.” I think every word he wrote is so very true. Gov. Brian Sandoval has done a great job this past eight years. Let’s not have all these good deeds go to waste.

Our next governor is going to face more challenges because of the fact that many, many Californians are moving to our state. They left California because they do not like what is happening there, but they come here, and they want to change Nevada to California.

We have to make sure this does not happen. To do that, we have to elect another Republican as our governor. In November, make sure our next governor is a Republican. Otherwise, we who have been living in this state for decades will have to start looking for a better place to live.