Voters should pay attention to the Clark County district attorney race

As someone who has seen the impact of failed justice policies on our community, I am pleased that true criminal justice reform is beginning to be discussed by some of those who have the power to change it.

For too long, policies that encourage overpolicing and incarceration as a first resort for minor offenses have been the status quo. Too many people are targeted simply for who they are — either they’re too poor to fight back, too young or a person of color. When otherwise law-abiding citizens are thrown into jail for failing to meet a payment or pay a fine, our system is broken.

The district attorney is the elected official who can play the biggest role in fixing these problems. The DA is our legal leader. The person holding that office should soften his stance on minor offenses, spearhead policies that take into account a defendant’s financial situation and focus on rebuilding a broken criminal justice system to work for everyone.

This is why it’s so important for the citizens of Clark County to pay attention to the policies presented by those hoping to hold the office of district attorney.

We must demand that they reflect our community’s values. We need policies of reform, not more of the same incarceration.