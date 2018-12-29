Wall would be most cost-effective way of limiting costs of illegal aliens

At what point does the United States lose its sovereignty to foreign invaders?

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

I simply don’t understand the refusal of Democrats to fund border security.

A recent MIT-Yale University study recently determined that there are actually 22.1 million illegal aliens residing in the United States. The study also revealed that American taxpayers are footing the bill for illegal residents’ education, medical care, law enforcement and welfare to the tune of $134.9 billion annually. That is a staggering amount.

It appears that $12 billion to secure the border may be the most efficient spending available in terms of return on investment.

At what point does the United States lose its sovereignty to foreign invaders? Would you welcome robbers, child molesters, MS-13 gang members, human traffickers, murderers and drug smugglers into your home? No? Then why would you allow these invaders into your country? This is insanity.