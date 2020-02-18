54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

Want to know what President Donald Trump is doing wrong?

Theresa Maue Las Vegas
February 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

So Lev Schneiderman (Feb. 13 letter to the Review-Journal) wishes someone would tell him what Donald Trump is doing wrong in his role as president. OK.

Mr. Trump lies, he cheats, he bullies, he sows divisiveness and disrespect, and he believes that, if the president does something, it can’t be wrong.

It’s too bad, because Mr. Trump has some good ideas, and I agree with some of his goals. But the ends do not justify the means. America will pay the price.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People gather at the entrance of the Old Nevada Western town on the last day of operations at B ...
LETTER: Bonnie Springs dispute highlights problems
Jerry Fink Las Vegas

Your recent article on the pending development of the old Bonnie Springs Ranch showed two aspects of just how far the United States has descended in such a short time.