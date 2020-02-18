Want to know what President Donald Trump is doing wrong?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

So Lev Schneiderman (Feb. 13 letter to the Review-Journal) wishes someone would tell him what Donald Trump is doing wrong in his role as president. OK.

Mr. Trump lies, he cheats, he bullies, he sows divisiveness and disrespect, and he believes that, if the president does something, it can’t be wrong.

It’s too bad, because Mr. Trump has some good ideas, and I agree with some of his goals. But the ends do not justify the means. America will pay the price.