Wayne Allyn Root exaggerates about the Green New Deal

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In Wayne Allyn Root’s Thursday screed, he proves once again that he has as much problem with the truth as does his beloved president. He states, “the Democrat Green New Deal wants to eliminate all cars, trucks, planes, boats and military vehicles.” Huh? The resolution does not call for that. It states only that transportation emissions should be reduced “as much as is technically feasible,” and suggests three ways of reaching that goal, including high-speed rail and zero-emission vehicles, which would include electric cars. There is no mention of air travel.

So a 40-year reader of the Review-Journal needs to ask: Why allow the spread of fake news?