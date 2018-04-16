Wayne Allyn Root is part of the swamp

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I can’t tell if Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root needs cataract surgery or if he is just unable to open his eyes. He keeps trying to explain and to excuse an administration that refuses to recognize solid science, sound policy, broad public opinion and the good efforts of those who preceded (see his Thursday column).

The so-called D.C. Swamp has not launched war against the president. Mr. Root and President Donald Trump are the swamp. Mr. Root should face it and get out now, or he will go down with him.