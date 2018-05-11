Wayne Allyn Root is wrong in saying that Jews should be Republicans

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Review-Journal columnist Wayne Allyn Root has gone too far. He is wrong in saying that Jews should be Republicans (May 3 column). No, Mr. Root, most Jews are caring, compassionate, generous and supporters of community — theirs and others.

On Passover, we welcome all to our home, regardless of their status, their wealth, their ethnicity, their skin color. As we and our forefathers were immigrants in every country in which they settled, we understand the desires of others who wish the same opportunity that we had.

Imagine if our country had permitted the Jews of Europe to escape the horrors of Europe in the 1930s. It did not happen because the powers then in charge — Roosevelt’s State Department — did not want “those Jews” to become part of “their” white, Christian country. There were enough of “those people” already here.

How many lives could have been saved? Lives were lost then, and at many other times in our history, because of our country’s shameful behavior regarding “others” that began with slaves from Africa and continues to this day. Should we admit terrorists and criminals? Of course not. But should we not admit those whose crime is merely “striving to be free”? The answer to me and many other Americans — Jew and non-Jew alike — is obvious: Yes.

I am not suggesting that those who are not Jewish do not share the same beliefs. But Mr. Root is wrong. Jews are not naturally Republican because accepting Mr. Root’s thinking destroys the very heart, soul and essence of the Jewish people.