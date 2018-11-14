Wayne Allyn Root’s election analysis verges on parody

Mr. Root is up to his neck in a blue wave but doesn’t realize it.

Wayne Allyn Root. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

When I read Wayne Allyn Root’s “analysis” of the midterms (Thursday column), I first thought it was a parody. But then it dawned on me that he must be serious.

Mr. Root is up to his neck in a blue wave but doesn’t realize it. What this election established going forward is that there will finally be some accountability. When a relentless braggart such as President Donald Trump works so hard to hide his personal business from the public, it is easy to believe he is hiding something.

If there is any value to be gained from flipping the House, that value may be realized when America learns what’s in Mr. Trump’s tax returns.