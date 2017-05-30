ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Weeding out predatory teachers isn’t always so simple

Ed Williams North Las Vegas
May 29, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your recent series on the Clark County School District and sexual misconduct:

In case you haven’t noticed, we live in the United States, not some Middle Eastern country. The fact that the teacher background check includes only arrests — not police “interrogations, school district investigations and previous complaints” — is based on the concept that people are innocent until proven guilty, not guilty until proven innocent.

If I were to call up the police and report that I think a Review-Journal reporter molested a student, the police may very well decide to interrogate her over it, especially if she had ever been in the school I named. Would she want her name added to this database based on my phone call?

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like