Weeding out predatory teachers isn’t always so simple

In response to your recent series on the Clark County School District and sexual misconduct:

In case you haven’t noticed, we live in the United States, not some Middle Eastern country. The fact that the teacher background check includes only arrests — not police “interrogations, school district investigations and previous complaints” — is based on the concept that people are innocent until proven guilty, not guilty until proven innocent.

If I were to call up the police and report that I think a Review-Journal reporter molested a student, the police may very well decide to interrogate her over it, especially if she had ever been in the school I named. Would she want her name added to this database based on my phone call?