What are Clark County officials thinking with their development plans?

It was good to see a letter writer on Tuesday raise the question of where the water is going to come from to support the development on all this newly repurposed land (“Proposal would expand Las Vegas,” Monday Review-Journal). One wonders if all the county politicians, salivating over the prospect of increased property tax revenue, considered this question. Same for the denizens of the various city halls.

Have they noticed that the level of Lake Mead is not rising? Or do they think that climate change will bring more water to Clark County? At some point the Colorado River will say, “That’s all there is folks,” and we will have water rationing.