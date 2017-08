Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal

I read with a great deal of shock that Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has co-sponsored legislation that would “protect veterans and service members who are noncitizens from being deported” (Saturday Review-Journal). My question to her — and to anyone else who can answer — is this: How in the world do noncitizens ever get in our military?

This is simply mind-boggling.