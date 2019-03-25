What’s going on in Henderson?

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

There’s something rotten in the state of Henderson. I’ve lost track of how many Henderson police chiefs have been fired for one reason or another since I moved here in 1995.

I feel sorry for the rank and file Henderson cops who do a great job under the crazy circumstances they work under. There is something wrong with a city administration that keeps coming up with chiefs who never seem to work out.

The Review-Journal did a great job on the Chief LaTesha Watson story (March 15). I don’t know which side I believe in this story, but I do know there is something really nefarious at the top.