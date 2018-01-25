Where is Donald Trump’s grace and respect?

Yes, the economy is still doing well, but at what price?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I often see RJ letters to the editor that praise the president. It appears that many of the writers are short-sighted, narrow-minded and see only their personal situations.

Yes, the economy is still doing well, but at what price? No one seems to remember that many of the regulations that were there to protect our air, water and quality of life now and in the future have been removed.

I wonder if another Republican president could have accomplished equal, but positive, changes without insulting many factions of society nationally and internationally and with grace and respect. I don’t think that is too much to ask.