Where’s all the pot money that was supposed to go to schools?

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Before marijuana was legalized, state Sen. Tick Segerblom and other Democrats, via copious TV advertising, practically guaranteed Nevadans that the tax dollars generated from cannabis sales would cure all of Nevada’s educational financial ills. Guess what? Voters bought the pitch, and cannabis sales are off the charts. Yet the tax revenue stream has become similar to the snowpack water that flows from the mountains of Colorado to Lake Mead. Little to none of it makes it to Nevada.

Since it is a fact that pot sales are happening, and it is a fact that tax dollars are being collected, it could only mean the money is being sidetracked by those collecting the taxes. How about it, Mr. Segerblom and all you politicians who promised this financial windfall? Where is the money?