Letters

Who is looking out for all of Southern Nevada’s bunnies?

Betty Faller-Pearson Las Vegas
April 17, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I saw the Review-Journal’s Sunday story on feral bunnies. Is there an organization that is seeing to the care of these bunnies or are concerned and animal-loving private citizens stepping up at their own expense?

It would seem to me that the solution for feral cats would also work for feral bunnies: trap, neuter and release. There must be organizations that would be willing to help with the expenses associated with such a program for these bunnies. For instance, Best Friends Animal Society has been been a huge supporter of the feral cat trap, neuter and release programs across the United States.

