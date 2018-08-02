Who is more paranoid, Donald Trump or his liberal critics?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

After reading Robert Collins’ Tuesday letter (“Paranoid Trump”), I wonder: Who is more paranoid, President Donald Trump or so many on the left?

We’ve been lucky to date that our Constitution has been strong enough to withstand all the assaults that have been thrown against it for many years. But we may be reaching the point of no return. I’ll bet Mr. Collins believes, as do many others, that we should go to a “pure” democracy and eliminate the Electoral College. That always reminds me of a quote by Ben Franklin, who said a pure democracy “is like two wolves and a lamb voting on what to have for lunch.” In plain words, it squelches the voices of any minorities that may disagree with the majority.

This has proven to be true many times throughout history. But so many people always argue that this time “it will be different because we know so much more now.” I still contend the one constant throughout the history of mankind is human nature, and if man is not capable of self restraint, at some point outside restraints will be imposed on him (or her). We seem to be racing toward those ends.