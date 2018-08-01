Why do we even need the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority?

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Does superstar Las Vegas really need a convention and visitors authority? The place sells itself. The world knows of Las Vegas and can’t wait to get here.

If notices need to be sent to travel agents, that can be done through a civic department. We don’t need to spend $251 million and another few hundred thousands for a new leadership national search (“Rossi urged to leave,” Saturday Review-Journal).

I trust there is someone competent looking over Rossi Ralenkotter’s getaway plan. He is extraordinarily sharp.