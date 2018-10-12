Why mess with a good thing when it comes to Nevada power rates?

They’re already among the lowest in the region.

I read with interest Victor Joeck’s Oct. 5 column on Question 3. I was disappointed he did not offer a comparison of residential electric rates with our neighboring states.

According to July statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, California averages the highest rate at 19.65 cents per kwh. Utah is lowest at 10.94 cents per kwh, while Nevada places second lowest of the five southwestern states at 11.34 cents per kwh. Northwestern states are slightly lower due to an abundance of hydroelectric power.

I have concluded that although our desert heat drives up our summer electric bills, our electricity is a bargain compared with our neighbors. I’m voting no on Question 3.