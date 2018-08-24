Letters

Why should a retired government employee still have a security clearance?

Robert Burton Las Vegas
August 23, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I do not see a problem with the cancellation of security clearances for former public employees in the federal government. I previously worked for a major electronics company that required me to have a top-secret clearance, and when I resigned from the company, my clearance was terminated. Why is this now a problem when the president cancels the clearances for individuals who are no longer in their positions?

