Why wasn’t family in charge of Charlie Gard’s fate?

This is the unhealthy care Americans will be getting when the single-payer, government system takes over.

So this is how Charlie Gard was treated under socialized medicine in England. His family was not allowed to bring this 11-month-old to America for evaluation and treatment for a rare genetic disease leaving him deaf, blind and unable to breathe on his own. But he is cute as a button.

The family had no control of his body or manner of health care — or if he got it at all. This should not be government business. The family raised more than $1 million to bring him to America, but the hospital and courts denied the family’s request, saying it would not have helped.

Charlie was left to die with dignity, but he wasn’t allowed treatment to give him life.

Did the hospital fear losing government money with the loss of Charlie, or did England fear being shown up by a successful treatment?

