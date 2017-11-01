Why would Nevada education officials want to make kids actually learn to earn a diploma?

I was elated to read in the Review-Journal recently that Nevada has decided that schools don’t need to attempt to educate children. The state has eliminated the competency test that children were required to pass in order to graduate. It’s about time that someone realized reading, writing and arithmetic are not needed to land a job.

Why wasn’t this done earlier? Then my children wouldn’t have had to study and spend nights doing homework in order to receive their diplomas. I’m sure they regret the hours wasted when they could have spent time playing video games and chatting on the cellphones.