If the child recently killed riding his bike had been riding on the sidewalks, he would still be alive (“Boy, 9, killed in crash recalled as shy, loving,” Tuesday Review-Journal). The wise thing for any bicycle rider to do is to ride on the sidewalk or, if on the street, to ride against traffic so you can see what is coming at you. Don’t ride with traffic, because you can’t see what is coming at you.

Better to be alive and illegal than dead and legal.