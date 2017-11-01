Women entice men and then accuse them of harassment

Let me be perfectly clear, I am not talking about rape or other physical contact.

First of all, I am appalled by the accusations against Harvey Weinstein. Anyone who would allegedly do these things to women is despicable.

That goes for the other powerful men who have recently been accused of abusing women.

However, I have had the opinion for a long time that there is a strong double standard applied to these cases. Women wear tight miniskirts, bras that accentuate their breasts and blouses that are tight and show some cleavage. They use makeup and hair styles to make themselves attractive to men. Then some poor sucker (male) takes the bait and makes some sort of comment to the woman about her sexuality. Bingo! That poor sucker is accused of sexual harassment or worse.

Let me be perfectly clear. I am not talking about rape or other physical contact. I am talking about the poor sucker who says, “Wow, you look really great today” or, “You are really attractive and could I take you out for a drink?” The woman who has dressed explicitly to be attractive to the opposite sex suddenly screams sexual harassment when the opposite sex takes the bait.

Clearly a double standard if I ever saw one.