89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: A classic gets canceled

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Gone with their common sense.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Man robs casino cage on Las Vegas Strip, gets away briefly
Man robs casino cage on Las Vegas Strip, gets away briefly
2
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
3
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
4
Raiders give Las Vegas fans up-close chance to watch informal practice
Raiders give Las Vegas fans up-close chance to watch informal practice
5
3 Las Vegas Strip restaurants add optional COVID-19 surcharge
3 Las Vegas Strip restaurants add optional COVID-19 surcharge
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: The Grey Lady turns yellow.
Michael Ramirez, / RJ

The New York Times caves to protests and apologizes for tolerating free speech.