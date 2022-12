As demonstrated by Kanye West, the antidote to hate speech is free speech and the exposure of distasteful views to the daylight.

As demonstrated by Kanye West, the antidote to hate speech is free speech and the exposure of distasteful views to the daylight.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.