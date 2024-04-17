71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Choppy seas for Trump?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Hush money.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
CARTOON: The consequences of fiscal profligacy
recommend 2
CARTOON: Leaning left
recommend 3
CARTOON: Senseless violence
recommend 4
CARTOON: House Republicans have a surprising target for their latest impeachment
recommend 5
CARTOON: Biden’s folly
recommend 6
CARTOON: The DOJ can’t figure out the definition of this word