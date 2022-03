Russia requests military food aid from China as their ‘lightning invasion’ stalls in the face of heroic Ukrainian resistance and a breakdown of logistical support.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.