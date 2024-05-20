85°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Head to head

CARTOON: Biden protectionism
CARTOON: That poodle has gotten bigger
CARTOON: Opportunity knocks
CARTOON: White House panic
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 19, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Trump and Biden set for two debates.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

CARTOON: Joe Biden’s forte
CARTOON: Trump claims
CARTOON: The demonstrations continue
CARTOON: A lack of ideological diversity
CARTOON: Old Yeller
CARTOON: Spineless administrators