48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Henry Kissinger at 100

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

The sun sets on the lone cowboy.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; suspect identified
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; suspect identified
2
When will the Strip be back to normal?
When will the Strip be back to normal?
3
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
4
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
5
You won’t believe which cheeseburger has been named best in Nevada
You won’t believe which cheeseburger has been named best in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Back in the saddle
By / RJ

Sam Altman returns as CEO at OpenAI after his chaotic firing, a series of CEO appointments and a complete reorganization of its board.

CARTOON: War games
By / RJ

Where is the global outrage at Hamas taking civilian hostages and using them as pawns?

CARTOON: Is age an issue?
By / RJ

President Joe Biden celebrates his 81st birthday. Both he and Donald Trump, upon entering a new presidential term, would be older than Ronald Reagan was when he left office.

CARTOON: Round and round
By / RJ

The meeting between Biden and XI at the APEC Summit produced an agreement to talk about continuing to talk about improving relations.

More stories
Water bills, including usage, may be going up in Henderson
Water bills, including usage, may be going up in Henderson
5-year-old girl struck by stray bullet remains hospitalized
5-year-old girl struck by stray bullet remains hospitalized
Dog owners urged to protect canines from spreading illness
Dog owners urged to protect canines from spreading illness
A friendship forged over 7 weeks of captivity lives on
A friendship forged over 7 weeks of captivity lives on
New section, $20 tickets offered for UNLV football title game
New section, $20 tickets offered for UNLV football title game
Families reunite with 17 Thai hostages freed by Hamas at Bangkok airport
Families reunite with 17 Thai hostages freed by Hamas at Bangkok airport