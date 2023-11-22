53°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Is age an issue?

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023
 

President Joe Biden celebrates his 81st birthday. Both he and Donald Trump, upon entering a new presidential term, would be older than Ronald Reagan was when he left office.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

