Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Just plane dumb

December 29, 2022 - 9:00 pm
December 29, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
The Southwest Airlines meltdown.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

THE LATEST
CARTOON: No remorse
By / RJ

Putin continues to target civilians and civilian infrastructure in his illegal “war” in Ukraine.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried attempts to use his vegan diet to be released on bail.
CARTOON: Scam artist
By / RJ

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried attempts to use his vegan diet to be released on bail.

Experts predict a post-Title 42 immigration surge as Biden’s failing open border policy alrea ...
CARTOON: Revolving door
By / RJ

Experts predict a post-Title 42 immigration surge as Biden’s failing open border policy already overwhelms Southern border states.

