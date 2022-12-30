CARTOON: Just plane dumb
The Southwest Airlines meltdown.
The Southwest Airlines meltdown.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
The Southwest Airlines meltdown.
The Southwest Airlines meltdown.
Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.
Putin continues to target civilians and civilian infrastructure in his illegal “war” in Ukraine.
The United States braces for “once-in-a-generation” bomb cyclone winter storm.
Migrants anxiously await the lifting of Title 42.
Senate to unveil another deficit buster.
Biden administration unprepared for flood of migrants after lifting Title 42.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried attempts to use his vegan diet to be released on bail.
Experts predict a post-Title 42 immigration surge as Biden’s failing open border policy already overwhelms Southern border states.
Iran executes a second protester to instill fear, subjugate the people and end the national protests
The Britney Griner exchange for a notorious international arms dealer was a capitulation and will encourage rogue countries to target Americans traveling abroad.
Harry and Meghan, the royal Kardashians.