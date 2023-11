The Biden administration releases $10 billion to Iran while talks to release 50 of the 240 hostages that Hamas is holding continue.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.