60°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Musk being Musk

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 11:04 am
 

X marks the spot.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2 Nevada troopers struck, killed on I-15; driver arrested
2
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
3
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
Henderson’s condos see largest sale price drop in nation, report says
4
CARTOONS: Trump’s yuuuge advantage over Biden
CARTOONS: Trump’s yuuuge advantage over Biden
5
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Raiders star Maxx Crosby reveals reason for hospitalization
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: Back in the saddle
By / RJ

Sam Altman returns as CEO at OpenAI after his chaotic firing, a series of CEO appointments and a complete reorganization of its board.

CARTOON: War games
By / RJ

Where is the global outrage at Hamas taking civilian hostages and using them as pawns?

CARTOON: Is age an issue?
By / RJ

President Joe Biden celebrates his 81st birthday. Both he and Donald Trump, upon entering a new presidential term, would be older than Ronald Reagan was when he left office.

More stories
CARTOON: Where are the grown-ups?
CARTOON: Where are the grown-ups?
CARTOON: Where is the House?
CARTOON: Where is the House?
CARTOON: Americans in need
CARTOON: Americans in need
CARTOON: It’s the policies, stupid
CARTOON: It’s the policies, stupid
CARTOON: Home for the holidays
CARTOON: Home for the holidays
CARTOON: Henry Kissinger at 100
CARTOON: Henry Kissinger at 100