The United States reaches a staggering $31.4 trillion debt limit (larger than the GDP) setting the stage for political brinkmanship which cripple the economy.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.