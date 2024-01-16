44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Putin’s Russia

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Throw-aways.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

MOST READ
1
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
Thousands go without power in Nevada after high winds down power lines
2
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
Off-Strip hotel sells for $75M
3
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
Costco stores in Las Vegas add new item to food court menu
4
CARTOONS: What George Washington really thinks of Biden
CARTOONS: What George Washington really thinks of Biden
5
CARTOON: The House of Donald
CARTOON: The House of Donald
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
CCSD police officer honored at vigil: ‘He would take the extra time to talk to kids’
CCSD police officer honored at vigil: ‘He would take the extra time to talk to kids’
Graney: Knights captain shows best version of himself in victory
Graney: Knights captain shows best version of himself in victory
Former Golden Knights goalie makes NHL history
Former Golden Knights goalie makes NHL history
Shaq’s Super Bowl ‘Fun House’ is a no-gouge zone
Shaq’s Super Bowl ‘Fun House’ is a no-gouge zone
Drivers, watch out: I-515 to see overnight closures this week
Drivers, watch out: I-515 to see overnight closures this week
UNLV picks up quarterback in transfer portal, per report
UNLV picks up quarterback in transfer portal, per report