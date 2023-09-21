74°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: The anatomy of a murder

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 

Correcting the record.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

