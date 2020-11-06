69°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Too close to call

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2020 - 9:30 pm
 
Updated November 5, 2020 - 10:06 pm

Nevada may be the kingmaker.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

