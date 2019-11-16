61°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: Trump and Schiff

Michael Ramirez, Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 15, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Investigating corruption.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

