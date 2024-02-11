43°F
Michael Ramirez

CARTOON: What Biden forgot when he showed up at the Super Bowl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Super forgetful.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a four-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

