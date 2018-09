Michael Ramirez points out who is undermining the Trump administration.

The president’s Twitter account can be a valuable asset if used strategically. When used unwisely, it detracts from his message, undermines his credibility and overshadows his yuuuge record of accomplishments.

Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.