NEVADA VIEWS: Litter, litter everywhere: The campaign sign scourge in Las Vegas

Election campaign signs along Fort Apache Road south of Sunset Road June 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. View file photo

Las Vegas is known for its flashy, in-your-face advertising, and our city streets are colorfully adorned, but not in a desirable manner. If you couldn’t already tell, we’re again in the midst of an election cycle, and we have a full-term pregnancy to go until Election Day.

Our city streets are littered with political signage — touting Republicans and Democrats and candidates for the judiciary, Assembly, Senate and County Commission. There are so many, it’s difficult to differentiate. Campaign managers rouse their candidates — the more the better, the bigger the better — and you, as a constituent, can expect more to come.

Vacant land parcels all over the valley are overflowing with street spam from candidates who want to represent you. I know the majority of individuals running for office do not spend time reading municipal ordinances, but I did. I ran last year for the Ward 1 seat on the Las Vegas City Council. To build name recognition, I installed thirteen 4×6 post signs strategically around my ward — all with written permission from the private property owner.

Rules and regulations are inconsistent around the valley in relation to private property and election signage.

The city of Las Vegas ordinance 19.14.090 states, “Political signs shall be placed only on private property.” Though, starkly, it makes no mention of owner’s consent.

Henderson’s Municipal Code 19.8.9.1 is the only one that supports property owner rights: “Signs may not be placed on private property without the property owner’s or authorized agent’s written consent. Written consent shall be provided to the city upon request.”

Clark County Code of Ordinances 30.72 and North Las Vegas do not cite any relevant language regarding private property and election signage.

In my examination of this issue, property owners are rarely or never contacted for permission. Most are not even aware that their land is being encroached for political use. Trespassing on private property is an unlawful act guilty of a misdemeanor, according to the Nevada Revised Statutes.

Beyond the issue of private property rights and trespassing, there is the clear concern of traffic safety and distracted drivers. Billboards and commercial center pylon signs are located high above traffic signs and signals. On the flip side, the multitude of political signage is situated in the same line-of-sight as speed limit, bus stop and crosswalk signage and other crucial communicators important to the safety of our pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.

If the individuals running for these offices do not adhere to the laws and the rights of property owners, how can they effectively govern and enforce the laws?

Amy Emanuel is a founding partner and executive vice president of Marketing for Virtus Commercial, a Las Vegas commercial brokerage and investment and property management company.